Struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad will face struggling Kolkatta Knight Riders in a blockbuster encounter to keep their hopes alive for the playoff. With the top 3 teams winning so many of their games, there is a really good chance for the 4th team to get into playoffs with even six wins. And that will keep the trio of KKR, SRH, and CSK interested in the fourth spot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and decided to bowl first. Thampi replaces Khaleel Ahmed.