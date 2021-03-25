ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ ଗଲା ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ଜମି ବିକ୍ରି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ

-
World
125,581,758
-
USA
30,705,435
-
Brazil
12,227,179
-
India
11,787,534
-
Russia
4,492,692
-
UK
4,312,908
-
Italy
3,440,862
-
Turkey
3,091,282
-
Germany
2,709,872
-
Pakistan
640,988
-
China
90,136
ପୁରୀ , 25/3 : ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ଜମି ବିକ୍ରି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ଆବେଦନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଜମି ବିକ୍ରି ନକରିବାକୁ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ଆବେଦନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
ଏହାସହ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ପ୍ରଶାସନକୁ ହଟାଇ ‘ନ୍ୟାୟିକ କମିଟି’ ଗଠନ କରିବାକୁ ଆବେଦନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।