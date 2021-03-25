Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of IPL 2021, Will be out of Action for 4-5 Months!

-
WorldConfirmed: 125,591,429Active: 21,439,664Recovered: 101,392,442Death: 2,759,323
USAConfirmed: 30,705,435Active: 7,014,128Recovered: 23,132,882Death: 558,425
BrazilConfirmed: 12,227,179Active: 1,236,446Recovered: 10,689,646Death: 301,087
IndiaConfirmed: 11,787,534Active: 395,158Recovered: 11,231,650Death: 160,726
RussiaConfirmed: 4,492,692Active: 286,799Recovered: 4,109,281Death: 96,612
UKConfirmed: 4,312,908Active: 457,371Recovered: 3,729,155Death: 126,382
ItalyConfirmed: 3,440,862Active: 561,308Recovered: 2,773,215Death: 106,339
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,091,282Active: 179,177Recovered: 2,881,643Death: 30,462
GermanyConfirmed: 2,709,872Active: 177,761Recovered: 2,456,200Death: 75,911
PakistanConfirmed: 640,988Active: 37,985Recovered: 588,975Death: 14,028
ChinaConfirmed: 90,136Active: 165Recovered: 85,335Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 25/3: Indian Middle Order Batsman and Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of IPL 2021.
According to reports, Iyer will undergo surgery on his left shoulder and will go under the knife after the first week of April. The 26-year-old will be out of action for at least 4-5 months and won’t be seen on the field before September.
Iyer suffered the shoulder injury in the 1st ODI against England on Tuesday.
IPL 2021 will begin from April 9.