Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of IPL 2021, Will be out of Action for 4-5 Months!

New Delhi, 25/3: Indian Middle Order Batsman and Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of IPL 2021.

According to reports, Iyer will undergo surgery on his left shoulder and will go under the knife after the first week of April. The 26-year-old will be out of action for at least 4-5 months and won’t be seen on the field before September.

Iyer suffered the shoulder injury in the 1st ODI against England on Tuesday.

IPL 2021 will begin from April 9.