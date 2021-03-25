କଟକ ଚଣ୍ଡୀଛକରେ ଥିବା କୋଚିଂ ସେଣ୍ଟର ସିଲ୍

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କଟକ , 25/3 :କୋଭିଡ୍ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍ ଅମାନ୍ୟ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ କଟକ ଚଣ୍ଡୀଛକରେ ଥିବା କୋଚିଂ ସେଣ୍ଟର ସିଲ୍ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଗୋଟିଏ କ୍ଲାସରୁମରେ ଅଧିକ ସଂଖ୍ୟକ ପିଲା ଥିଲେ ବୋଲି ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।
ମାସ୍କ, ସାନିଟାଇଜର ଓ ସାମାଜିକ ଦୂରତା ନିୟମ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅମାନ୍ୟ କରାଯାଉଥିବାର ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଥିଲା।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
