Srinagar to Jammu Highway shut as Jammu & Kashmir receives first snowfall of the season.

Srinagar, 15/11: The first snowfall of the season was witnessed in the upper reaches of Kashmir valley. This resulted in the complete shutdown of the highway connecting Srinagar to Jammu. As per the official report from the weather department, the bad weather would persist for some days in the region.

Despite the snowfall, regions like Pahalgam and Gulmarg are delighted as it would mean an increase in the tourists coming to the hill stations. Tourism is one of the sectors which has been badly affected by the pandemic and the locals are hopeful that the snowfall will attract visitors to the area.

Several roads have been closing on the occasion of the bad weather as a few inches of snow have been accumulated on the ground and roads, rendering it very unsafe for the vehicles to maneuver on them. The roads connecting the districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with Shopian, in south Kashmir have been shut down as a precautionary measure due to the snowfall.