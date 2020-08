Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is getting mysterious day by day. According to reports CBI may conduct Polygraph test on the alleged girlfriend of Sushant Singh rajput i.e Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty..

Both Rhea and her brother Showik have been named as accused in an FIR filed by Sushant’s family at a Patna police station.