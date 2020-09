In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case investigation, Rhea Chakraborty’s parents are called by CBI for investigation. Rhea Chakraborty was not called by CBI today after being grilled for over 8 hours yesterday (31st August).

Rhea might be questioned jointly with Sushant’s sisters Meetu and Priyanka Singh. On Monday, the CBI questioned Meetu Singh, who lived with Sushant from June 8 to June 13.