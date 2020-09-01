NSA Charge against Dr Kafeel Khan removed

Allahabad, 1/9: Dr. Kafeel Khan has received a major relief from the Allahabad High Court, accused of making inflammatory speeches regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC (NRC). The court has removed the NSA which was imposed on him incorrectly. Also, the court has said that it was also bad to put Dr. Kafeel Khan in jail. Along with this, orders have also been given to release Dr. Kafeel immediately.

Dr. Kafeel Khan is lodged in Mathura jail on charges of giving an inflammatory speech. This order has been given by a division bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice SD Singh on the habeas corpus petition of Dr. Kafeel Khan’s mother Nuzhat Parveen.