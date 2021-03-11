Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Coronavirus. Know details!

COVID-19 Updates World 118,740,261 World Confirmed: 118,740,261 Active: 21,779,576 Recovered: 94,326,519 Death: 2,634,166

Mumbai, 11/3: Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for coronavirus. Chhetri took to social media to make the news public.

“In a not-so-happy update, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon.

“No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always,” Chhetri tweeted.

Chhetri last played for India in November 2019 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar.