Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Coronavirus. Know details!

-
World
118,740,261
WorldConfirmed: 118,740,261Active: 21,779,576Recovered: 94,326,519Death: 2,634,166
-
USA
29,862,124
USAConfirmed: 29,862,124Active: 8,679,663Recovered: 20,640,270Death: 542,191
-
India
11,285,561
IndiaConfirmed: 11,285,561Active: 189,202Recovered: 10,938,146Death: 158,213
-
Brazil
11,205,972
BrazilConfirmed: 11,205,972Active: 1,021,316Recovered: 9,913,739Death: 270,917
-
Russia
4,360,823
RussiaConfirmed: 4,360,823Active: 310,556Recovered: 3,959,533Death: 90,734
-
UK
4,234,924
UKConfirmed: 4,234,924Active: 761,448Recovered: 3,348,489Death: 124,987
-
Italy
3,123,368
ItalyConfirmed: 3,123,368Active: 487,074Recovered: 2,535,483Death: 100,811
-
Turkey
2,821,943
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,821,943Active: 142,854Recovered: 2,649,862Death: 29,227
-
Germany
2,532,855
GermanyConfirmed: 2,532,855Active: 122,579Recovered: 2,337,000Death: 73,276
-
Pakistan
597,497
PakistanConfirmed: 597,497Active: 17,627Recovered: 566,493Death: 13,377
-
China
90,018
ChinaConfirmed: 90,018Active: 181Recovered: 85,201Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 11/3: Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for coronavirus. Chhetri took to social media to make the news public.
“In a not-so-happy update, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon.
“No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always,” Chhetri tweeted.
In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always.
— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 11, 2021
Chhetri last played for India in November 2019 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar.