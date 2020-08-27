Supreme Court declines permission for Muharram processions

In its latest verdict, the Supreme Court has declined permission for Muharram procession. Supreme Court said,” It will lead to chaos and the targeting of a particular community for spreading COVID-19.”

The bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said,” You (petitioner’s advocate) are asking for vague directions for the whole community in the country. Jagannath Puri case was one specific place where Rath was to go from point A to B. If it was one specific place we can assess the danger and pass orders,”

“We cannot pass general orders. It is not possible to give general directions. It will create chaos and a particular community will be targeted for spreading COVID,”