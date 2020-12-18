Supreme Court issues notice of contempt to Comic Kunal Kamra and Cartoonist Rachita Taneja

COVID-19 Updates World 75,283,201 World Confirmed: 75,283,201 Active: 20,761,677 Recovered: 52,853,158 Death: 1,668,366

USA 17,626,770 USA Confirmed: 17,626,770 Active: 7,017,785 Recovered: 10,291,057 Death: 317,928

India 9,979,447 India Confirmed: 9,979,447 Active: 313,791 Recovered: 9,520,827 Death: 144,829

Brazil 7,111,527 Brazil Confirmed: 7,111,527 Active: 748,949 Recovered: 6,177,702 Death: 184,876

Russia 2,762,668 Russia Confirmed: 2,762,668 Active: 510,977 Recovered: 2,202,540 Death: 49,151

Turkey 1,955,680 Turkey Confirmed: 1,955,680 Active: 216,709 Recovered: 1,721,607 Death: 17,364

UK 1,948,660 UK Confirmed: 1,948,660 Active: 1,882,608 Recovered: N/A Death: 66,052

Italy 1,906,377 Italy Confirmed: 1,906,377 Active: 635,343 Recovered: 1,203,814 Death: 67,220

Germany 1,438,438 Germany Confirmed: 1,438,438 Active: 365,673 Recovered: 1,047,600 Death: 25,165

Pakistan 451,494 Pakistan Confirmed: 451,494 Active: 42,478 Recovered: 399,852 Death: 9,164

China 86,789 China Confirmed: 86,789 Active: 304 Recovered: 81,851 Death: 4,634

New Delhi 18/12: The Supreme Court of India has issued contempt notices to Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Cartoonist Rachita Taneja for criticizing the court. The top court seeks an answer from both within six weeks.

Comedian and the cartoonist face the cases for criticizing the Supreme court for granting bail to Republic Tv’s Arnab Goswami. Kamra via several tweets had shown his displeasure over the court. Whereas Rachita had published an illustration where she had criticized the court over the same case.

Kamra’s case over his “scandalous tweets” and Rachita’s “insult to institution” case was headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan. Earlier Attorney General KK Venugopal had given his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Ms Taneja for her illustrations against the Supreme Court.

This is not the first time that the court is issuing notice to people for expressing their views. Earlier this year Lawyer Prashant Bhushan was fined Re 1 for his tweets that allegedly didn’t go down well with the court. Actor Suriya was also served a notice by Madras High court for tweeting against the court for conducting JEE AND NEET examination during Covid 19.

We live in such a time that the topmost court in India can’t take criticism from people. The notice served by the court is a way to suppress the voice of people. In a free and democratic country like India, why is it a crime to express your views? Is this the Freedom of speech we are talking about?