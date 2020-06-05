Supreme Court tells states to send migrant workers to their home within 15 days

New Delhi, 5/6: Supreme Court has reserved its order on the migrant worker issues. SC told the States that 15 days is enough time to send the migrant workers who are stranded in different states due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective homes.

A bench consisting of Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah was hearing in suo motu a PIL over the plight of migrant workers.

The court said, “What we intend to do is we will give you and the states 15 days’ time to transport all migrants. All states will bring on record how they will provide employment and other kinds of relief. There should be the registration of the migrants.”