New Delhi,5/6: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared new dates for the UPSC Civil Service Preliminary and mains examination. The Civil service examination is being postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak.

The Prelims Examination will be held on October 4 which previously scheduled to be held on May 31. Mains examination will be held on January 8.

You can check all the details on upsc.gov.in.