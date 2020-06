Sushant-Rhea were about to get married, was looking for a new house, broker revealed

Many questions have arisen after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The secrets of personal life are being opened layer by layer. A big truth has also been revealed about Sushant’s famous gf Rhea Chakraborty. His broker Sunny Singh said that both were about to get married.

According to Sunny Singh, they are searching for a new home in Bandra. Sunny revealed this in an interview.