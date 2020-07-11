Sushant Singh Rajput Death case: Subramanian Swamy demands CBI inquiry, Ready to fight case without fee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Supreme court lawyer Subramanian Swamy demands the CBI probe into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He also stated that he is ready to fight the case without a single penny.

Earlier, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had demanded a CBI probe into Rajput’s death. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan had last month written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding a fair probe into the death case.

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.