No Corona vaccine till 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing Coronadeaths

12 million people around the world have been infected by the deadly Coronavirus. over 5 lakh people have died due to the pandemic. Scientists and researchers are increasing their efforts to develop the Coronavirus vaccine.

However, a parliamentary panel on Friday informed the government of India that a vaccine for Covid-19 is expected only by early next year.

But in good news, according to a report published in scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences a tuberculosis vaccine routinely given to children in countries with high rates of that bacterial disease might be helping to reduce deaths from Covid-19.