Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches a new website to share his positive thought

Sushant Singh Rajput left the world on 14th May. To spread his positive energies, he left behind his social media team launched a website named https://selfmusing.com .

Sushant’s team revealed that Self Musing was Sushant’s dream. They wrote “He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode. Fans like you were real ‘godfather’ for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies, he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR (sic).”