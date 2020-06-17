Martyr Jawan’s daughter born just 17 days ago, he never get to see her

Martyr Sepoy KK Ojha who was identified as one of the martyrs in the clash between India and China in Ladakh has a daughter who was born just 17 days ago. Ojha now will never get to see his daughter.

Ojha is a native of Dihari village of Sahibganj in Jharkhand. Ojha was recruited in the Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army in 2011.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expressed his grief over the death of Sepoy KK Ojha.