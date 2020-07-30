Sushant wanted end relationship with Rhea: Ankita

In the latest development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande revealed to the Bihar police that, Sushant wanted to end the relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. Ankita shares the latest details of her conversation with Sushant.

Ankita said that during the release of her film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ in 2019, Sushant had a long chat with her in which he opened up about his relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty. Ankita said that Sushant had wished her for the release of her debut film and during their talks, he got very emotional and he was unhappy with the relationship.