Know everything about New Education Policy

Union government has approved, the new education policy 2020 on Wednesday. This is expected to bring a new transformation in the area of education. Let’s discuss about the key reforms of National educational policy.
- Universal access to primary education
- The 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively.
- Emphasis on the local language.
- Emphasis on sports and extracurricular activity.
- Increase Gross enrollment ratio to 50%
- Coding from class 6.
- MPhil curriculum to be abolished.
- Emphasis on digital education
- Multiple exit option in bachelors and master’s degree