Know everything about New Education Policy

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Union government has approved, the new education policy 2020 on Wednesday. This is expected to bring a new transformation in the area of education. Let’s discuss about the key reforms of National educational policy.

  • Universal access to primary education
  • The 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively.
  • Emphasis on the local language.
  • Emphasis on sports and extracurricular activity.
  • Increase Gross enrollment ratio to 50%
  • Coding from class 6.
  • MPhil curriculum to be abolished.
  • Emphasis on digital education
  • Multiple exit option in bachelors and master’s degree
