Know everything about New Education Policy

Union government has approved, the new education policy 2020 on Wednesday. This is expected to bring a new transformation in the area of education. Let’s discuss about the key reforms of National educational policy.

Universal access to primary education

The 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively.

Emphasis on the local language.

Emphasis on sports and extracurricular activity.

Increase Gross enrollment ratio to 50%

Coding from class 6.

MPhil curriculum to be abolished.

Emphasis on digital education

Multiple exit option in bachelors and master’s degree