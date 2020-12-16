Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC, likely to join BJP

-
Kolkata, 16/12: Trinamool Congress’s leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the party on Wednesday. He had stepped down as the minister last month from the Mamta Banerjee led Cabinet. There are strong speculations that he may join BJP.
The induction of Mr. Adhikari in the BJP is expected to the high point of Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal this weekend. The venue is expected to be Medinipur town in West Midnapore district, about 150 km from Kolkata, part of Mr. Adhikari’s home turf.