T Natarajan released from Tamil Nadu squad after BCCI request

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 11/2: Indian Fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan has been released from the Tamil Nadu squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy on BCCI’s request.

According to reports, BCCI wants Natarajan to remain fresh for the upcoming limited-overs series against England.

“The BCCI and the Indian team management wanted Natarajan to be fresh for the white-ball leg of the series against England. Keeping the Indian team’s interests in mind we said yes,” Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramaswamy told PTI.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODI competition will start on February 20. The limited-overs series against England will begin on March 12.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
