Skeleton Found in Uttar Pradesh School. See the picture Here!

Varanasi, 11/2: In a piece of bizarre news, a skeleton is found in a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi district. The skeleton was discovered after cleaning the classroom, after which the forensic team reached the spot and started investigating the case.
Reportedly, after the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have started reopening in many states of the country including Uttar Pradesh. The school in question is J.P. Mehta Inter College in Varanasi.
The school was converted into a shelter home during the corona crisis and many people took shelter here during the pandemic. Most of the people who took shelter here were poor and beggars.
Inspector Rakesh Kumar Singh, in charge of Cantt Police Station, Varanasi said that the dead body is very old and it will not be possible to say anything on this matter before the post mortem. If needed, the DNA test will also be done.
The matter is under investigation.