Sushant Dash from Odisha to take over as new Tata Starbucks CEO

Bhubaneswar, 11/2 : In a moment of pride for Odisha, Sushant Dash to take over as the new CEO of Tata Starbucks. He will replace the current chief executive at the coffee chain, Navin Gurnaney.
Currently, Sushant is serving as the president (packaged beverages) at Tata Consumer Products and responsible for the markets in India, Bangladesh, and Middle Eastern.
He will join as the CEO-Designate of Tata Starbucks with effect April 1 and take over as the CEO on May 1.
Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50–50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd.