Yogi Government showers flower on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra!

Prayagraj, 11/2:Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a day trip to Prayagraj today. During this journey, in the afternoon, she left the Aril Ghat by boat to take a dip of faith in the Sangam. She was accompanied by her daughter Miraya and some other people. When Priyanka Gandhi was going to Sangam on board a boat, at that time Yogi Sarkar was making a rain of flowers on the pilgrims present in the Magh Mela by helicopter. Flowers were showered on Priyanka Gandhi and the people who accompanied her.
However, this rain of flowers was being done not only for Priyanka alone but for the lakhs of devotees who came to the Magh fair on Mauni Amavasya today. At the time when the helicopter was being showered with flowers, at that time Priyanka and the people present with her were also watching the helicopter sitting on the boat.
धर्मनगरी प्रयागराज में मौनी अमावस्या के पावन अवसर पर आज कल्पवासियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं पर पुष्पवर्षा सनातन संस्कृति व आस्था को नमन है।
यहां सभी श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा एवं सुरक्षा के समुचित प्रबंध किए गए हैं।
पवित्र संगम में आस्था की डुबकी सभी के लिए मंगलमय हो।#यूपी_में_पुष्प_वर्षा pic.twitter.com/tT8O1BVmb4
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 11, 2021