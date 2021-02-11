Yogi Government showers flower on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Prayagraj, 11/2:Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a day trip to Prayagraj today. During this journey, in the afternoon, she left the Aril Ghat by boat to take a dip of faith in the Sangam. She was accompanied by her daughter Miraya and some other people. When Priyanka Gandhi was going to Sangam on board a boat, at that time Yogi Sarkar was making a rain of flowers on the pilgrims present in the Magh Mela by helicopter. Flowers were showered on Priyanka Gandhi and the people who accompanied her.

However, this rain of flowers was being done not only for Priyanka alone but for the lakhs of devotees who came to the Magh fair on Mauni Amavasya today. At the time when the helicopter was being showered with flowers, at that time Priyanka and the people present with her were also watching the helicopter sitting on the boat.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
