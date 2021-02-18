Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Puducherry Lt. Governor

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Puducherry, 18/2: In a big development, Tamilisai Soundararajan, the governor of Telangana, sworn in as the Lt.governor of  Puducherry. Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath and office to Ms. Soundararajan at the lawns of Raj Nivas around 9.10 a. m.

The territorial police gave a guard of honor to the Lt, governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after she took the oath. Meanwhile, Kiran Bedi, who was removed from the post of the Lt Governor on Tuesday night, is staying at Raj Nivas.

