Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Puducherry Lt. Governor

COVID-19 Updates World 110,540,408 World Confirmed: 110,540,408 Active: 22,667,714 Recovered: 85,429,534 Death: 2,443,160

USA 28,454,533 USA Confirmed: 28,454,533 Active: 9,353,693 Recovered: 18,598,285 Death: 502,555

India 10,950,201 India Confirmed: 10,950,201 Active: 137,318 Recovered: 10,656,845 Death: 156,038

Brazil 9,979,276 Brazil Confirmed: 9,979,276 Active: 786,648 Recovered: 8,950,450 Death: 242,178

Russia 4,125,598 Russia Confirmed: 4,125,598 Active: 382,360 Recovered: 3,661,312 Death: 81,926

UK 4,071,185 UK Confirmed: 4,071,185 Active: 1,669,549 Recovered: 2,282,703 Death: 118,933

Italy 2,751,657 Italy Confirmed: 2,751,657 Active: 388,864 Recovered: 2,268,253 Death: 94,540

Turkey 2,609,359 Turkey Confirmed: 2,609,359 Active: 84,788 Recovered: 2,496,833 Death: 27,738

Germany 2,364,438 Germany Confirmed: 2,364,438 Active: 131,391 Recovered: 2,165,900 Death: 67,147

Pakistan 567,261 Pakistan Confirmed: 567,261 Active: 24,176 Recovered: 530,597 Death: 12,488

China 89,806 China Confirmed: 89,806 Active: 520 Recovered: 84,650 Death: 4,636

Puducherry, 18/2: In a big development, Tamilisai Soundararajan, the governor of Telangana, sworn in as the Lt.governor of Puducherry. Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath and office to Ms. Soundararajan at the lawns of Raj Nivas around 9.10 a. m.

The territorial police gave a guard of honor to the Lt, governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after she took the oath. Meanwhile, Kiran Bedi, who was removed from the post of the Lt Governor on Tuesday night, is staying at Raj Nivas.