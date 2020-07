Chennai,1/7: Tamilnadu crossed Delhi to become the second most affected state by the deadly Coronavirus. The infection toll crossed the 90,000 mark in Tamilnadu and the death toll reached 1201. Maharashtra is the most affected state by the Coronavirus with 1.74lakh cases and Delhi is in third place with 87,360 cases. Coronavirus is causing havoc in India with an infection toll crosses 5.66 lakh.