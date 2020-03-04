Teen sensation Shefali Verma tops batting ranking

Dubai, 3/3: For her brilliant batting display in the ongoing  ICC T20  World Cup, teen batting sensation Shefali Verma tops the T20 batting ranking in the recently published Women’s batting ranking. Verma has dethroned Suzie Bates from the top spot, with the New Zealand batter having been ranked No. 1 since October 2018. She is only the second Indian woman, after Mithali Raj, to top the T20I rankings.

