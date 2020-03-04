Teen sensation Shefali Verma tops batting ranking

Dubai, 3/3: For her brilliant batting display in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, teen batting sensation Shefali Verma tops the T20 batting ranking in the recently published Women’s batting ranking. Verma has dethroned Suzie Bates from the top spot, with the New Zealand batter having been ranked No. 1 since October 2018. She is only the second Indian woman, after Mithali Raj, to top the T20I rankings.

🚨 RANKINGS UPDATE 🚨 Youngsters at the top of the world! New No.1 on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's T20I Rankings following the #T20WorldCup group stage! Batting ▶️ Shafali Verma 🇮🇳

Bowling ▶️ Sophie Ecclestone 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KU4pAjKIxr — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2020