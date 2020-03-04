ହୋଲି ଖେଳିବେନି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୪ା୩: ଚଳିତବର୍ଷ ହୋଲି ଖେଳିବେନି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । କରୋନା ଭାଇରସ ପାଇଁ ସେ ହୋଲି ଖେଳିବେନି । ଏନେଇ ସେ ନିଜ ଟ୍ୱିଟର ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ହୋଲି ଭଳି ମିଳନ ଉତ୍ସବରେ ସାମିଲ ହେବେନି ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନା ନେଇ ବିଶେଷଜ୍ଞମାନେ ଦେଇଥିବା ପରାମର୍ଶ ଅନୁସାରେ ଜନସମାବେଶକୁ ହ୍ରାସ କରିବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିବ ତେଣୁ ସେ ହୋଲି ଖେଳିବେନି ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

