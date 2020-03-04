Six people from Noida suspected of coronavirus test negative

Noida, 4/3: A day after six people were put under observation for suspected coronavirus infection in Noida, all of them have tested negative for the virus. They were said to have attended a birthday party that was hosted by a person who tested positive for the infection.

However, they will be put under home quarantine for the next 14 days. “Coronavirus samples taken from six people in Noida tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days and if symptoms develop, they can be retested again. Government and administration are keeping a watch close watch and there is no need to panic,” District Magistrate BN Singh said.

He further informed that the district administration has not issued any school closure order.