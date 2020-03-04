Sugar prices to rise: production declines by 22 percent

New Delhi,4/3: Sugar production in the country has fallen by 22 percent this year. This has been the case for the past five months. So sugar prices are said to be likely to rise in the coming days. According to a report released by the Indian Sugarcane Association, as of February 28 this year, 17.8 lakh tonnes of sugar has been produced. During the same period last year, 29.30 lakh tonnes of sugar was produced in 520 sugar mills across the country. According to a report released by the organization, production was halted at six sugar mills. Maharashtra has a sugar production of 50.60 lakh tonnes this season. During the same period last year, 42.8 lakh tonnes of sugar was produced here. On the other hand, 25 of the state’s 145 sugar mills are closed. As of February 28, Uttar Pradesh has produced 43.8 lakh tonnes of sugar. As of last year, 4.8 lakh tonnes of sugar had been produced here. Karnataka has a sugar production of 32.60 lakh tonnes this season. During the same period last year, the state produced 61.83 lakh tonnes of sugar.