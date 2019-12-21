Telengana High Court wants re-postmortem of Hyderabad rape accused

Hyderabad, 21/12: The Telangana High Court has ordered a second post-mortem of the bodies of four rape and murder suspects killed this month in what the state police said was an encounter.

The high court has asked authorities to conduct the second post-mortem by 5 pm Monday.

