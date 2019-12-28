Temperature drops below 10 degree celsius in Odisha

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar,28/12: Odisha is shivering with the extreme cold condition as the temperature drops below 10-degree celsius in several parts of the state. The lowest temperature is recorded at Sonepur of 4 degrees Celcius. Keonjhar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius, and Jharsuguda was at 5.8 degrees Celsius.  Titlagarh and Daringbadi recorded 7 degrees Celcius. Sambalpur recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius, Balasore recorded  7.6 degrees Celsius and Hirakud recorded 9.8 degrees Celsius. The state capital recorded 12-degree Celcius and the silver city Cuttack recorded 9.6-degree Celcius.

According to reports from the regional metrological department, the weather situation likely to remain the same for some days.

 

