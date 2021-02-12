Ten Hollywood Classics Every Movie Buff should watch before Dying!

-
World
108,378,563
-
USA
28,002,240
-
India
10,880,603
-
Brazil
9,716,298
-
Russia
4,042,837
-
UK
3,998,655
-
Italy
2,683,403
-
Turkey
2,564,427
-
Germany
2,321,215
-
Pakistan
560,363
-
China
89,748
Watching movies is a very common thing for movie buffs. They can literally watch movies the whole day without moving an inch. They consume movies in every language. They can forget eating or sleeping but watching movies is a must for them.
Here are ten Hollywood movies, that are considered classics. Watch it if you haven’t watched it already:
1.The Godfather (1972)
2. The Godfather II (1974)
3. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
4. Forrest Gump(1994)
5. Schindler’s List (1993)
6. 12 Angry Men (1957)
7. The Dark Knight (2008)
8. Pulp Fiction (1994)
9. Fight Club (1999)
10. The Matrix (1999)