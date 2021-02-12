Ten Hollywood Classics Every Movie Buff should watch before Dying!

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,378,563
    World
    Confirmed: 108,378,563
    Active: 25,419,517
    Recovered: 80,578,332
    Death: 2,380,714
  • USA 28,002,240
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,002,240
    Active: 9,584,499
    Recovered: 17,930,819
    Death: 486,922
  • India 10,880,603
    India
    Confirmed: 10,880,603
    Active: 135,889
    Recovered: 10,589,230
    Death: 155,484
  • Brazil 9,716,298
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,716,298
    Active: 836,208
    Recovered: 8,643,693
    Death: 236,397
  • Russia 4,042,837
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,042,837
    Active: 404,501
    Recovered: 3,559,142
    Death: 79,194
  • UK 3,998,655
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,998,655
    Active: 1,826,865
    Recovered: 2,056,261
    Death: 115,529
  • Italy 2,683,403
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,683,403
    Active: 405,019
    Recovered: 2,185,655
    Death: 92,729
  • Turkey 2,564,427
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,564,427
    Active: 84,144
    Recovered: 2,453,096
    Death: 27,187
  • Germany 2,321,215
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,321,215
    Active: 155,702
    Recovered: 2,101,000
    Death: 64,513
  • Pakistan 560,363
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 560,363
    Active: 29,981
    Recovered: 518,164
    Death: 12,218
  • China 89,748
    China
    Confirmed: 89,748
    Active: 820
    Recovered: 84,292
    Death: 4,636

Watching movies is a very common thing for movie buffs. They can literally watch movies the whole day without moving an inch. They consume movies in every language. They can forget eating or sleeping but watching movies is a must for them.

Here are ten Hollywood movies, that are considered classics. Watch it if you haven’t watched it already:

1.The Godfather (1972)

Image result for the godfather

2. The Godfather II (1974)

Image result for the godfather 2

3. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Image result for The Shawshank Redemption

4. Forrest Gump(1994)

Image result for forrest gump

5.  Schindler’s List (1993)

Image result for Schindler's List (1993)

6. 12 Angry Men (1957)

Image result for 12 Angry Men

7. The Dark Knight (2008)

Image result for The Dark Knight

8. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Image result for Pulp Fiction

9. Fight Club (1999)

Image result for Fight Club

10. The Matrix (1999)

Image result for . The Matrix

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.