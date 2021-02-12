Petrol and Diesel prices hiked again, reaches all-time high!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 12/2: Petrol and diesel prices touched all-time highs across the four major cities on Friday, February 12, after oil marketing companies increased the rates by almost 30 paise for the fourth straight day.

The price of petrol was hiked by 29 paise from ₹ 87.85 to ₹ 88.14, and diesel was increased by 35 paise from ₹ 77.03 per litre to ₹ 78.38 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel rates stood at ₹ 94.64 per litre and ₹ 85.32 per litre respectively.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi 88.14 78.38
Mumbai 94.64 85.32
Chennai 90.44 83.52
Kolkata 89.44 81.96

