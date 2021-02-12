Petrol and Diesel prices hiked again, reaches all-time high!

-
World
108,378,563
WorldConfirmed: 108,378,563Active: 25,419,517Recovered: 80,578,332Death: 2,380,714
-
USA
28,002,240
USAConfirmed: 28,002,240Active: 9,584,499Recovered: 17,930,819Death: 486,922
-
India
10,880,603
IndiaConfirmed: 10,880,603Active: 135,889Recovered: 10,589,230Death: 155,484
-
Brazil
9,716,298
BrazilConfirmed: 9,716,298Active: 836,208Recovered: 8,643,693Death: 236,397
-
Russia
4,042,837
RussiaConfirmed: 4,042,837Active: 404,501Recovered: 3,559,142Death: 79,194
-
UK
3,998,655
UKConfirmed: 3,998,655Active: 1,826,865Recovered: 2,056,261Death: 115,529
-
Italy
2,683,403
ItalyConfirmed: 2,683,403Active: 405,019Recovered: 2,185,655Death: 92,729
-
Turkey
2,564,427
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,564,427Active: 84,144Recovered: 2,453,096Death: 27,187
-
Germany
2,321,215
GermanyConfirmed: 2,321,215Active: 155,702Recovered: 2,101,000Death: 64,513
-
Pakistan
560,363
PakistanConfirmed: 560,363Active: 29,981Recovered: 518,164Death: 12,218
-
China
89,748
ChinaConfirmed: 89,748Active: 820Recovered: 84,292Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 12/2: Petrol and diesel prices touched all-time highs across the four major cities on Friday, February 12, after oil marketing companies increased the rates by almost 30 paise for the fourth straight day.
The price of petrol was hiked by 29 paise from ₹ 87.85 to ₹ 88.14, and diesel was increased by 35 paise from ₹ 77.03 per litre to ₹ 78.38 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel rates stood at ₹ 94.64 per litre and ₹ 85.32 per litre respectively.
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Delhi
|88.14
|78.38
|Mumbai
|94.64
|85.32
|Chennai
|90.44
|83.52
|Kolkata
|89.44
|81.96