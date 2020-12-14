Tension In LAC, Rajnath Singh says “forces have shown exemplary courage”

COVID-19 Updates World 72,742,299 World Confirmed: 72,742,299 Active: 20,172,818 Recovered: 50,948,658 Death: 1,620,823

New Delhi, 14/12: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said “India’s armed forces stood up to aggression along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and fought Chinese military with utmost bravery, forcing it to go back”.

In an address at the annual general meeting of industry chamber FICCI, Mr Singh said the “unprovoked aggression” on India”s Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how the world is changing and how existing agreements are being challenged.

“They fought the PLA (Peoples Liberation Army) with utmost bravery and forced them to go back. The coming generations of this nation will be proud of what our forces have managed to achieve this year,” the defence minister said. “The unprovoked aggression on our Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how the world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged, how power is being asserted not just in the Himalayas but across the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Singh said. “And how uncertain the future of the region and world could be in this backdrop. As you are aware, there is a big build-up of armed forces at the LAC in Ladakh,” he said.