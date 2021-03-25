Terrorists attack CRPF party in Lawaypora area in Jammu and Kashmir

COVID-19 Updates World 125,581,758 World Confirmed: 125,581,758 Active: 21,430,638 Recovered: 101,391,890 Death: 2,759,230

USA 30,705,435 USA Confirmed: 30,705,435 Active: 7,014,128 Recovered: 23,132,882 Death: 558,425

Brazil 12,227,179 Brazil Confirmed: 12,227,179 Active: 1,236,446 Recovered: 10,689,646 Death: 301,087

India 11,787,534 India Confirmed: 11,787,534 Active: 395,158 Recovered: 11,231,650 Death: 160,726

Russia 4,492,692 Russia Confirmed: 4,492,692 Active: 286,799 Recovered: 4,109,281 Death: 96,612

UK 4,312,908 UK Confirmed: 4,312,908 Active: 457,371 Recovered: 3,729,155 Death: 126,382

Italy 3,440,862 Italy Confirmed: 3,440,862 Active: 561,308 Recovered: 2,773,215 Death: 106,339

Turkey 3,091,282 Turkey Confirmed: 3,091,282 Active: 179,177 Recovered: 2,881,643 Death: 30,462

Germany 2,709,872 Germany Confirmed: 2,709,872 Active: 177,761 Recovered: 2,456,200 Death: 75,911

Pakistan 640,988 Pakistan Confirmed: 640,988 Active: 37,985 Recovered: 588,975 Death: 14,028

China 90,136 China Confirmed: 90,136 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,335 Death: 4,636

Jammu & Kashmir, 25/3: There has been a terrorist attack on the patrolling party of CRPF in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. This attack took place in the Lawaypora area. Three soldiers have been injured in the attack on the CRPF party, while the news of the martyrdom of two soldiers is coming.

After the attack on CRPF soldiers, a campaign is being carried out by sieging the area in search of terrorists. While giving information about this terror attack on CRPF, IG Vijay Kumar said that two CRPF personnel were killed and two soldiers were injured in this attack. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital immediately. He is currently undergoing treatment.