Terrorists attack CRPF party in Lawaypora area in Jammu and Kashmir

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 125,581,758
    World
    Confirmed: 125,581,758
    Active: 21,430,638
    Recovered: 101,391,890
    Death: 2,759,230
  • USA 30,705,435
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,705,435
    Active: 7,014,128
    Recovered: 23,132,882
    Death: 558,425
  • Brazil 12,227,179
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,227,179
    Active: 1,236,446
    Recovered: 10,689,646
    Death: 301,087
  • India 11,787,534
    India
    Confirmed: 11,787,534
    Active: 395,158
    Recovered: 11,231,650
    Death: 160,726
  • Russia 4,492,692
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,492,692
    Active: 286,799
    Recovered: 4,109,281
    Death: 96,612
  • UK 4,312,908
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,312,908
    Active: 457,371
    Recovered: 3,729,155
    Death: 126,382
  • Italy 3,440,862
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,440,862
    Active: 561,308
    Recovered: 2,773,215
    Death: 106,339
  • Turkey 3,091,282
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,091,282
    Active: 179,177
    Recovered: 2,881,643
    Death: 30,462
  • Germany 2,709,872
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,709,872
    Active: 177,761
    Recovered: 2,456,200
    Death: 75,911
  • Pakistan 640,988
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 640,988
    Active: 37,985
    Recovered: 588,975
    Death: 14,028
  • China 90,136
    China
    Confirmed: 90,136
    Active: 165
    Recovered: 85,335
    Death: 4,636

Jammu & Kashmir, 25/3: There has been a terrorist attack on the patrolling party of CRPF in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. This attack took place in the Lawaypora area. Three soldiers have been injured in the attack on the CRPF party, while the news of the martyrdom of two soldiers is coming.

After the attack on CRPF soldiers, a campaign is being carried out by sieging the area in search of terrorists. While giving information about this terror attack on CRPF, IG Vijay Kumar said that two CRPF personnel were killed and two soldiers were injured in this attack. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital immediately. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.