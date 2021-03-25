Terrorists attack CRPF party in Lawaypora area in Jammu and Kashmir

-
Jammu & Kashmir, 25/3: There has been a terrorist attack on the patrolling party of CRPF in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. This attack took place in the Lawaypora area. Three soldiers have been injured in the attack on the CRPF party, while the news of the martyrdom of two soldiers is coming.
After the attack on CRPF soldiers, a campaign is being carried out by sieging the area in search of terrorists. While giving information about this terror attack on CRPF, IG Vijay Kumar said that two CRPF personnel were killed and two soldiers were injured in this attack. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital immediately. He is currently undergoing treatment.