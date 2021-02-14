Tesla to open manufacturing unit in Karnataka, confirms CM Yediyurappa

-
Bangalore, 15/2: The Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa said on Saturday that Tesla owned by Elon Musk would set an electric car manufacturing unit in the state.
“American firm Tesla will open an electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka,” the statement by Yediyurappa said. The statement came immediately after the CM said an industrial corridor was coming up at Tumakuru at a cost of Rs 7,725 crore that would generate 2.8 lakh jobs.
Last month, Tesla registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited in Bengaluru.