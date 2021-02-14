Somalia: Bomb exploded near Presidential Palace

COVID-19 Updates World 109,289,885 World Confirmed: 109,289,885 Active: 25,366,398 Recovered: 81,514,585 Death: 2,408,902

Somalia,15/2:A suicide bomber was killed and seven civilians were injured when a vehicle exploded near an investigation post outside the presidential palace in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu. This information was given by the police. Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan said that the driver disobeyed the stop orders on Saturday morning after which the police opened fire while the passersby ran around to save their lives.

He said that more than a dozen vehicles were destroyed in the blast. This latest bombing has happened at a time when the leaders of Somalia continue to debate about how to conduct the country’s elections. Some argue that President Mohammed Abdullahi has held the post for longer than Mohammad’s mandate. He wants a second four-year term. More discussion about the election is scheduled for Monday.