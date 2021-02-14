FIR registered against Yuvraj Singh in Haryana over ‘casteist remark’

Hisar,15/2: In a shocking development, a FIR registered against former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh for allegedly using casteist remark during his Instagram live in 2020.

The case was registered against Yuvraj Singh on Sunday in the Hansi police station of Hisar. Police have registered the FIR under Sections 153, 153A, 295, 505 of IPC, besides sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of SC/ST Act.

The Haryana police registered the FIR 8 months after the incident.