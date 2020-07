Bhubaneswar, 8/7: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed off the RTO-1 office near Acharya Bihar Chowk in the capital Bhubaneswar yesterday after four Corona patients found in RTO-1 office. However, the RTO-2 office in Chandrasekharpur was closed today on suspicion of infection after receiving information that an RTO-2 employee had come in contact with an RTO-1 officer. The RTO-2 office will remain closed until next Monday.