What Can Be The Causes Of Back Pain In Females?
The human back is composed of a complex structure of muscles, spine, ligaments, tendons, and bones. It is one of the weight-bearing areas of our body. Hence, back pain is a very common problem. In general, almost everyone will experience back pain in their lifetime. It has multiple reasons for minor to major. Back pain affects any age group for different reasons. As people get older, the chances of getting back pain are increasing. Back pain can range from mild, intermittent pain, to persistent, severe, disabling pain.
The way you walk, sit or move often influences a lot of your back health. There are 24 vertebrae (small bones) which all together known as the spine. Those small bones connected by a gel-like cushion called a vertebral disc. So, when one of them got hurt, you may feel dull, aching pain. There are some other serious reasons for back pain too. Not all back pains are the same. Hence, stay cautious when you have recurrent back pain.
Common causes of back pain
-
Sedentary lifestyle
This is one of the common causes of back pain. When you sit for a long time for work or you are just lazy to move, you may suffer from back pain, stiffness, or uneasiness. When you sit for long, your back muscles may get locked due to inactivity and you feel the pain. So, just stretch your muscles whenever you get time for relaxation.
-
Wrong posture
Prolonged screen time can affect your posture and due to poor posture can cause back pain or increase your existing pain. Not only screen time but your standing or walking style can also affect your posture. The wrong posture increases the strain on the muscles and ligaments that results in back pain.
-
Back injuries
Injuries are the major cause of back pain in women. Injuries like overuse of muscles or sprains commonly occur due to heavy lifting or sudden movement’s causes middle or lower back pain. These muscle overuse injuries are common in pregnancy.
-
Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
Many women get this condition before menstruation called premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Symptoms such as lower back pain, abdominal pain, headache, mood swings, etc.
-
Painful menstruation
Very painful menstruation is known as dysmenorrhea. Sometimes, it can be so severe in some females. It may also cause severe abdominal pain, leg pains, hip pains. The pains are from dull to severe and last for 3-4 days.
-
Sciatica
Sciatica is caused by compression of the sciatic nerve. Sciatic nerve present in the backside of your leg travels from the lower spine to your leg. Sciatica causes burning or shock-like pain.
-
Muscle sprain
It is common in people when they lift overweight in improper form or sudden moves. Symptoms include pain and stiffness of muscles. Rest and if needed painkillers can ease your complaints.
Rare cause of back pain
-
Bulging disc
The bulging disc also known as a slipped disc occurs when the gel-like cushion bulges out and compresses neighboring nerves. As you age, this risk increased because these discs become dehydrate and stiff. Bulging disc causes shooting pains in the back which radiates to the legs. Traumatic accidents or sudden movements can cause this problem.
-
Endometriosis
Endometriosis is a gynecological problem that causes uterus tissues to grow outside the womb. In this condition, there is chronic back pain generally flares during menses. Other symptoms include painful menstruation, pain in the genital region, and lower abdominal pain.
-
Cancers
Certain spinal cancers and uterine cancers (like cancer of the cervix, cancer of endometriosis) can cause severe and long-standing back pain. They can be referred to as the pain of metastatic breast or lung cancer.
-
Pelvic inflammatory diseases
Many women have chronic back pain and discomfort where pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) can be a cause. It presents with lower back pain, abdominal pain, fever, and unusual vaginal discharge. PID is generally a bacterial infection that can be dangerous if untreated.
-
Disc degeneration
The disc can be caused due to old age, injuries, or repetitive motions. The pain can extend to the buttocks and legs from the back. The pain is usually long-standing and dull and relieved by rest.
-
Kidney infection
It is also known as pyelonephritis where you may present with lower abdominal pain, back pain, and groin pain. It also includes chills with fever and frequent urination.