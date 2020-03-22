କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଜଣାଇଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୨ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜନତା କର୍ଫ୍ୟୁକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ଏନେଇ ଜରୁରୀ ସେବାରେ ନିୟୋଜିତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ସେ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଥାଳି ବଜାଇ ସେ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଦେଶର ଲକ୍ଷ ଲକ୍ଷ ଆଗ ଧାଡିର ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ଗଭୀର କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଜଣଇଛନ୍ତି ନବୀନ । ଏହା ସହ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଶାସନ ସଚିବ, ୫-ଟି ସଚିବ, ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ପରାମର୍ଶଦାତା ଓ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ନେତା, ଜନସାଧାରଣ ଏହାକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Deep gratitude to millions of frontline warriors working relentlessly to contain #COVID19. I clap for all the doctors, nurses, health and sanitation workers, transport personnel, policemen, media persons & people providing basic necessities as partners to knockdown the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/zqwn1hS7HJ

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 22, 2020