The Covid Cases in India is likely to drop by March end: Govt Experts

Featured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
covid 19 cases in india
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 112,279,377
    World
    Confirmed: 112,279,377
    Active: 21,979,046
    Recovered: 87,814,571
    Death: 2,485,760
  • USA 28,826,307
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,826,307
    Active: 9,199,577
    Recovered: 19,114,140
    Death: 512,590
  • India 11,016,434
    India
    Confirmed: 11,016,434
    Active: 147,271
    Recovered: 10,712,665
    Death: 156,498
  • Brazil 10,197,531
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,197,531
    Active: 811,040
    Recovered: 9,139,215
    Death: 247,276
  • Russia 4,177,330
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,177,330
    Active: 367,312
    Recovered: 3,726,388
    Death: 83,630
  • UK 4,126,150
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,126,150
    Active: 1,456,772
    Recovered: 2,548,621
    Death: 120,757
  • Italy 2,818,863
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,818,863
    Active: 387,903
    Recovered: 2,334,968
    Death: 95,992
  • Turkey 2,646,526
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,646,526
    Active: 88,938
    Recovered: 2,529,450
    Death: 28,138
  • Germany 2,399,500
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,399,500
    Active: 123,028
    Recovered: 2,207,700
    Death: 68,772
  • Pakistan 573,384
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 573,384
    Active: 24,483
    Recovered: 536,243
    Death: 12,658
  • China 89,852
    China
    Confirmed: 89,852
    Active: 374
    Recovered: 84,842
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 23/2: The Active Coronavirus cases are expected to drop to ‘low tens of thousand’ by March-end. The projection was mentioned in an article written by members of a government expert panel. The experts are a part of the National Supermodel Committee, set up by the Department of Science and Technology.

Authors Rajeeva L. Karandikar, Chennai Mathematical Institute, Dr Shekhar C. Mande, CSIR Headquarters, and Professor M. Vidyasagar, IIT Hyderabad have written an article, titled ‘The Case for Rapid Vaccination of India — and the Rest of the World’.

“According to both serological surveys as well as model predictions, a substantial fraction of India’s population currently has immunity against the virus, coupled perhaps with some natural form of immunity,” said the article.

The experts have also mentioned that the Covid 19 vaccine can provide protection in the long-term. The most reliable longer-term protection is, however, provided through vaccination. It has been suggested recently that vaccination offers a much stronger immune response than natural infection, and therefore is the key to controlling the spread of the disease,” the article stated.

“While this issue has not yet been settled decisively, some medical researchers are of the opinion that the presence of antibodies (caused by a previous infection) offers less protection against reinfection from a mutation of the virus, compared to vaccination. Hence, it is imperative that the nationwide vaccination program be completed as early as possible with the approved vaccines,” it added.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
