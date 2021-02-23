The Covid Cases in India is likely to drop by March end: Govt Experts

-
New Delhi, 23/2: The Active Coronavirus cases are expected to drop to ‘low tens of thousand’ by March-end. The projection was mentioned in an article written by members of a government expert panel. The experts are a part of the National Supermodel Committee, set up by the Department of Science and Technology.
Authors Rajeeva L. Karandikar, Chennai Mathematical Institute, Dr Shekhar C. Mande, CSIR Headquarters, and Professor M. Vidyasagar, IIT Hyderabad have written an article, titled ‘The Case for Rapid Vaccination of India — and the Rest of the World’.
“According to both serological surveys as well as model predictions, a substantial fraction of India’s population currently has immunity against the virus, coupled perhaps with some natural form of immunity,” said the article.
The experts have also mentioned that the Covid 19 vaccine can provide protection in the long-term. “The most reliable longer-term protection is, however, provided through vaccination. It has been suggested recently that vaccination offers a much stronger immune response than natural infection, and therefore is the key to controlling the spread of the disease,” the article stated.
“While this issue has not yet been settled decisively, some medical researchers are of the opinion that the presence of antibodies (caused by a previous infection) offers less protection against reinfection from a mutation of the virus, compared to vaccination. Hence, it is imperative that the nationwide vaccination program be completed as early as possible with the approved vaccines,” it added.