The Family Man Season 2 trailer to release on this date

New Delhi, 13/1: The much-awaited web series ” The Family Man ” will be back on February 12 with its season 2. The Family Man 2 trailer will be out on January 19. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The teaser of the much-loved show was out today.

The web series will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The first season of the Family man was premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019.

Watch the teaser here