The Family Man Season 2 trailer to release on this date

FeaturedEntertainmentTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 92,078,727
    World
    Confirmed: 92,078,727
    Active: 24,176,292
    Recovered: 65,930,650
    Death: 1,971,785
  • USA 23,369,732
    USA
    Confirmed: 23,369,732
    Active: 9,163,873
    Recovered: 13,816,238
    Death: 389,621
  • India 10,495,816
    India
    Confirmed: 10,495,816
    Active: 215,141
    Recovered: 10,129,111
    Death: 151,564
  • Brazil 8,195,637
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,195,637
    Active: 717,204
    Recovered: 7,273,707
    Death: 204,726
  • Russia 3,471,053
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,471,053
    Active: 553,595
    Recovered: 2,854,088
    Death: 63,370
  • UK 3,164,051
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,164,051
    Active: 1,673,881
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 83,203
  • Turkey 2,346,285
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,346,285
    Active: 104,669
    Recovered: 2,218,464
    Death: 23,152
  • Italy 2,303,263
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,303,263
    Active: 570,040
    Recovered: 1,653,404
    Death: 79,819
  • Germany 1,957,492
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,957,492
    Active: 317,689
    Recovered: 1,596,600
    Death: 43,203
  • Pakistan 508,824
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 508,824
    Active: 33,102
    Recovered: 464,950
    Death: 10,772
  • China 87,706
    China
    Confirmed: 87,706
    Active: 784
    Recovered: 82,288
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 13/1: The much-awaited web series ” The Family Man ” will be back on February 12 with its season 2. The Family Man 2 trailer will be out on January 19. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The teaser of the much-loved show was out today.

The web series will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The first season of the Family man was premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019.

Watch the teaser here

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.