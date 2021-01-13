The Family Man Season 2 trailer to release on this date

-
World
92,078,727
WorldConfirmed: 92,078,727Active: 24,176,292Recovered: 65,930,650Death: 1,971,785
-
USA
23,369,732
USAConfirmed: 23,369,732Active: 9,163,873Recovered: 13,816,238Death: 389,621
-
India
10,495,816
IndiaConfirmed: 10,495,816Active: 215,141Recovered: 10,129,111Death: 151,564
-
Brazil
8,195,637
BrazilConfirmed: 8,195,637Active: 717,204Recovered: 7,273,707Death: 204,726
-
Russia
3,471,053
RussiaConfirmed: 3,471,053Active: 553,595Recovered: 2,854,088Death: 63,370
-
UK
3,164,051
UKConfirmed: 3,164,051Active: 1,673,881Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 83,203
-
Turkey
2,346,285
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,346,285Active: 104,669Recovered: 2,218,464Death: 23,152
-
Italy
2,303,263
ItalyConfirmed: 2,303,263Active: 570,040Recovered: 1,653,404Death: 79,819
-
Germany
1,957,492
GermanyConfirmed: 1,957,492Active: 317,689Recovered: 1,596,600Death: 43,203
-
Pakistan
508,824
PakistanConfirmed: 508,824Active: 33,102Recovered: 464,950Death: 10,772
-
China
87,706
ChinaConfirmed: 87,706Active: 784Recovered: 82,288Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 13/1: The much-awaited web series ” The Family Man ” will be back on February 12 with its season 2. The Family Man 2 trailer will be out on January 19. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The teaser of the much-loved show was out today.
The web series will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The first season of the Family man was premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019.
Watch the teaser here
Aa raha hoon bhai, on the way hoon 🏃🏽♂️
Trailer out on 19th Jan #TheFamilyManOnPrime@PrimeVideoIN @SrikantTFM @Samanthaprabhu2 @Priyamani6 @sharibhashmi @shreya_dhan13 @rajndk @Suparn @hinduja_sunny @DarshanKumaar @SharadK7 @vedantsinha411 pic.twitter.com/xLDEljbd8q
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 13, 2021