The Farmers Protest will continue till Oct 2 says Farmer’s Leader Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi 6/2: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers will protest at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) till October 2.

Tikait had announced that there was no plan to hold ‘chakka jam’ in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and also said that they had information about some miscreants trying to turn the ‘chakka jam’ protests into a violent one.

“As a result, there will be no chakka jam in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Rakesh Tikait said, adding, “We will start ploughing this area and join all farmers through our farming.”

On Friday Tikait had said that there will no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday, but added that farmers in these two states can be called to the national capital any time and that they have been kept on standby.