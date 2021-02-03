The Girl on the Train promises to be a Memorable Murder Mystery. Watch the trailer Here!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 3/2: The trailer of the Parineeti Chopra starrer film ‘The Girl on the Train’ has released today. The Netflix backed film is a remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name.

Apart from Parineeti Chopra, the film stars Aditi Rao Hydari,  Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwari among others. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film will start streaming on February 26 on Netflix.

The Hollywood film starred Emily Blunt in the titular role and produced by Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks Pictures released in 2016. The movie is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller on the same nameThe Girl On The Train.

Watch the Trailer here:

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
