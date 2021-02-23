The missing people after Uttarakhand Disaster to be declared dead: Officials

COVID-19 Updates World 112,279,377 World Confirmed: 112,279,377 Active: 21,979,046 Recovered: 87,814,571 Death: 2,485,760

Uttarakhand, 23/2: 136 missing people in the Uttrakhand disaster earlier this month will be declared death said the officials. More than 60 bodies have been recovered so far after the region was hit by one of the worst tragedies in recent years. The state witnessed a glacier burst in Chamoli district.

The massive flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers, forcing the evacuation of thousands from surrounding areas. A hydroelectric station and five bridges were washed away, besides severe damage to another power project.

Ever since the disaster a multi-agency search-and-rescue operation, involving teams from the state and national disaster response forces, the Army, Navy and Air Force, the ITBP, local police, and paramilitary troops, had been working tirelessly.