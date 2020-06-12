The Raw Prawns : Now you can order non-veg items during shutdown days in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, 12/6: In an innovative approach, some young entrepreneurs will cater to the need for non-veg lovers even on the shutdown days. The initiative is known as ” The Raw Prawns”. It will deliver non-veg items like mutton, chicken, and prawns at your doorsteps. Currently, they are taking only online orders. According to them, the online application is in the development stage.

They are delivering fresh non-veg items. Their packaging is neat and clean . They packed the item bundled with banana leaf. The initiative is started by Mumbai based Cinematographer Alok.

You can order the items by dialing 9861443636.