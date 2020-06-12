Saliva ban will make bowler robots: Akram

Former Pakistan cricketer and remarkable quick bowler, Wasim Akram, has communicated his considerations on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) choice of forbidding the utilization of spit to sparkle the cricket ball, as a careful step against the coronavirus.

Talking on the point, Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain guaranteed that bowlers will battle to produce swing in such a situation and should trust that the ball will get old.

Akram told,” “It will make bowlers robots, coming and bowling without a swing,”

Previously Ishant Sharma also expressed her displeasure about the ban of Saliva